Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.57. 42,798,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 47,284,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Trading Down 1.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.29). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 144.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $297,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,517,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,989,712.80. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $398,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 248,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,537.68. The trade was a 12.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 133,247 shares of company stock worth $1,325,255 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.