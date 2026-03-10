Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in February

Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the February 12th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 303 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 303 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Luk Fook stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 1,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212. Luk Fook has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.
Luk Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS: LKFLF) is a Hong Kong–based retailer and manufacturer specializing in fine jewelry and related accessories. Established in 1991, the company designs, produces and distributes a broad range of jewelry products, including gold, platinum, diamond and gem-set pieces. Its vertically integrated operations encompass goldsmithing, jewelry design, casting, polishing and quality control, supporting both proprietary brands and private-label offerings.
The company’s product portfolio features traditional and contemporary collections, ranging from wedding bands, engagement rings and necklaces to jadeite bangles, gemstone pendants and pearl earrings.
