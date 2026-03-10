Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $646.20 and last traded at $651.52. 1,650,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,957,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $664.15.

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.9%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $603.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $3,075,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

