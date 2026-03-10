LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Given New $4.30 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.20 to $4.30 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 192.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LIQT opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 51.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.30% of LiqTech International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc develops and manufactures advanced ceramic filtration systems that leverage proprietary silicon carbide (SiC) membranes to remove particulates and hydrophobic contaminants from a variety of fluid streams. The company’s core products include tubular ceramic membrane modules and complete filtration skids designed for applications where high chemical resistance, thermal stability and mechanical strength are required.

Their filtration solutions are utilized across multiple industries, including municipal and industrial water treatment, desalination pretreatment, produced water management in oil and gas operations, and process water recycling in power generation and chemical processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.