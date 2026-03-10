LifePlan Financial LLC Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,215 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,812,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,025 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,166,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,770,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.24.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $296.44 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $344.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.12 and a 200 day moving average of $195.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Articles

