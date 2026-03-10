Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 78,997 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78,997 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $834,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 776.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE TJX opened at $158.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $162.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.