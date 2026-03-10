Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 191,590 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,590 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,873,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Melius Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: AMD and Adeia settle litigation and sign a multi‑year IP license, removing legal overhang and securing access to Adeia’s semiconductor IP (supports AMD’s 3D V‑Cache and hybrid bonding roadmap). Read More.

AMD and Adeia settle litigation and sign a multi‑year IP license, removing legal overhang and securing access to Adeia’s semiconductor IP (supports AMD’s 3D V‑Cache and hybrid bonding roadmap). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and market headlines (Benzinga) highlight that the settlement unlocks next‑gen chip tech, a near‑term catalyst cited by traders for the rebound. Read More.

Coverage and market headlines (Benzinga) highlight that the settlement unlocks next‑gen chip tech, a near‑term catalyst cited by traders for the rebound. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AMD expanded its Ryzen AI desktop lineup (Ryzen AI 400 / Pro 400), strengthening product roadmap for AI PCs and bolstering long‑term CPU/AI revenue potential. Read More.

AMD expanded its Ryzen AI desktop lineup (Ryzen AI 400 / Pro 400), strengthening product roadmap for AI PCs and bolstering long‑term CPU/AI revenue potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Ark Invest added AMD across funds in February, a vote of confidence that can support demand and sentiment among growth investors. Read More.

Institutional buying: Ark Invest added AMD across funds in February, a vote of confidence that can support demand and sentiment among growth investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Prominent investors and outlets are re‑weighing Nvidia vs. AMD for AI exposure; commentary (e.g., Ken Fisher) signals continued interest but also valuation scrutiny across the AI chip space. Read More.

Prominent investors and outlets are re‑weighing Nvidia vs. AMD for AI exposure; commentary (e.g., Ken Fisher) signals continued interest but also valuation scrutiny across the AI chip space. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data reported today appears to contain a data anomaly (zeros/NaN); not a reliable signal for positioning. (Market data note)

Short‑interest data reported today appears to contain a data anomaly (zeros/NaN); not a reliable signal for positioning. (Market data note) Negative Sentiment: U.S. policymakers are considering new AI chip export rules that could tie shipments to foreign investment in U.S. data centers — a regulatory uncertainty that could constrain international sales or complicate customer engagement. Read More.

U.S. policymakers are considering new AI chip export rules that could tie shipments to foreign investment in U.S. data centers — a regulatory uncertainty that could constrain international sales or complicate customer engagement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/supply‑chain risk: coverage of the Iran conflict highlights potential semiconductor supply chain disruptions that could pressure the sector, including AMD. Read More.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

