Legal & General Group Plc Has $799.24 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,677,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,056 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $799,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Blackstone from $167.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.09 and a 52-week high of $190.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 1,146,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.24. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 16,716,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,297,073.84. The trade was a 7.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

