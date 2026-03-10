Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.58 Billion Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,674,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535,716 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,577,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,507,956,000 after buying an additional 1,067,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after buying an additional 1,157,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,531,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,367,098,000 after buying an additional 1,414,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $854,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,970,976. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,039,789.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,521.90. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,211. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

