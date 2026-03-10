Legal & General Group Plc Buys 886,087 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 886,087 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,299,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $150.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average is $123.62. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $626.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.41.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

