Legal & General Group Plc Buys 118,286 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,902,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,286 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,250,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.50.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.53 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $220.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average is $149.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

