Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.2 billion-$15.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 1.23%.Kohl’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In other Kohl’s news, CFO Jill Timm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,813,464. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Kohl’s reported Q4 EPS of $1.07 vs. $0.86 expected, beating estimates; the release and slide deck provide management commentary on results and priorities. This earnings beat is supportive for the stock. Press Release

Kohl’s reported Q4 EPS of $1.07 vs. $0.86 expected, beating estimates; the release and slide deck provide management commentary on results and priorities. This earnings beat is supportive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: High-profile commentary (Jim Cramer) suggested Kohl’s could be at the start of a turnaround under new leadership, which may attract bargain-hunting or event-driven buyers. Cramer Remarks

High-profile commentary (Jim Cramer) suggested Kohl’s could be at the start of a turnaround under new leadership, which may attract bargain-hunting or event-driven buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Income/option strategies stories highlight ways investors can generate yield from KSS ahead of earnings, indicating retail investor interest but not changing fundamentals. Options/Income Idea

Income/option strategies stories highlight ways investors can generate yield from KSS ahead of earnings, indicating retail investor interest but not changing fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Management forecast annual sales below Wall Street estimates, citing budget-conscious shoppers pulling back on higher-margin apparel and home goods — this guidance is the primary driver of today’s weakness. Reuters: Sales Forecast

Management forecast annual sales below Wall Street estimates, citing budget-conscious shoppers pulling back on higher-margin apparel and home goods — this guidance is the primary driver of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Previews and market commentary highlight falling foot traffic, heavy short interest and a plunging stock earlier in 2026 — factors that amplify downside risk and volatility on any mixed print. Benzinga Preview

Previews and market commentary highlight falling foot traffic, heavy short interest and a plunging stock earlier in 2026 — factors that amplify downside risk and volatility on any mixed print. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst notes show downward revisions — Q4 was projected by some to be ~$0.85/sh, below last year — reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Analyst Forecast Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3,777.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2,529.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

