JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 to GBX 530 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 475 to GBX 385 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 731 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 670 to GBX 610 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 803 to GBX 600 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 579.56.

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 432.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 659.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 642.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 421.10 and a 1 year high of GBX 746.40.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 59.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistry Group will post 108.4606345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistry Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Paul Whetsell bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 per share, with a total value of £28,440. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,769. Company insiders own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.

Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.

Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.

We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

