JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $60.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

MPLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Mplx from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Mplx from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,937. Mplx has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Mplx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mplx by 860.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

