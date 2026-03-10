Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average is $126.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,504,230. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,470. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,241.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

