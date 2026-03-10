Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) President Shannon Miller Sells 1,440 Shares of Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the transaction, the president owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.84. The stock had a trading volume of 721,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

