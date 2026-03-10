iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA is Causeway Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 70,110.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,959,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952,603 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $463,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 169.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 690,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,238,000 after acquiring an additional 434,866 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 36,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 44,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $105.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.