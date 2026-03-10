Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 106,289 shares, an increase of 416.4% from the February 12th total of 20,584 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,098,452 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,098,452 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Investview Trading Down 4.0%

INVU traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 732,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,349. Investview has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Investview alerts:

Investview Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investview, Inc (OTCMKTS:INVU) is a global financial services and media technology company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The firm specializes in delivering financial education, self‐improvement programs and lifestyle coaching through a digital ecosystem of subscription-based platforms. Investview aims to empower retail clients with actionable market insights, trading strategies and personal development content by blending fintech innovation with engaging media experiences.

Through a portfolio of branded channels and online portals, Investview provides video-driven trading courses, market analysis newsletters, mobile applications and live webinars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.