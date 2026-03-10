Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sprott (SII)

Sprott (TSE: SII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2026 – Sprott had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$130.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Sprott had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$162.00 to C$192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Sprott was upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from “sector perform” to “outperform”. They now have a C$218.00 price target on the stock, up from C$186.00.

2/20/2026 – Sprott had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$176.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Sprott had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$132.00 to C$186.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Sprott had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$176.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 49.81%.

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.