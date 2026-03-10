International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Director Sells $306,463.70 in Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) Director Randee Day sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $306,463.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,334.55. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

International Seaways Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of INSW traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 782,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,534. International Seaways Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.70. International Seaways had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. International Seaways’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in International Seaways by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on International Seaways from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

