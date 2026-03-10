International Paper Company $IP Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,990,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,622,062 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.09% of International Paper worth $2,272,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,735,000. M&G PLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,220,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,879,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,991,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,565.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 963,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after purchasing an additional 927,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,386,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,376,175,000 after purchasing an additional 902,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail acquired 50,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Down 2.9%

International Paper stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.12%.The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $51.80 to $50.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

About International Paper

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

