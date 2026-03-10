Insider Selling: USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) EVP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) EVP Andres Collazo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $146,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,996.50. The trade was a 19.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

USCB Financial Trading Down 0.3%

USCB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 14.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from USCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,527,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after buying an additional 71,728 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,247,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in USCB Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in USCB Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 691,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on USCB. Zacks Research downgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, USCB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USCB

USCB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial (NASDAQ: USCB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.