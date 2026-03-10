Insider Selling: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells 4,394 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Fargis sold 4,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $101,721.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,479. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. 1,025,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,068. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $31.00 target price on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.
