Insider Selling: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells 4,394 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Fargis sold 4,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $101,721.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,479. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. 1,025,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,068. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,098,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,263,000 after acquiring an additional 607,447 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,691,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,123,000 after purchasing an additional 203,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,935,000 after purchasing an additional 61,853 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,844,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 69,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $31.00 target price on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

