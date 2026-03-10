Insider Selling: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells 21,440 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 21,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $496,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 385,794 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,131.10. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 41,999 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $960,097.14.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. 1,025,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,068. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.08%.The firm had revenue of $541.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Wolfe Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayban acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 579.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

