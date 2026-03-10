Insider Selling: International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Treasurer Sells $29,669.03 in Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) Treasurer Debra Grillo sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total value of $29,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,379.95. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Stock Performance

International Seaways stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 782,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,534. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. International Seaways Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of -0.23.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.70. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 36.67%.The business had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on International Seaways from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Seaways

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.