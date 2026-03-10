Insider Selling: Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Insider Sells 47,200 Shares of Stock

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $9,068,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,162.96. This trade represents a 84.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 27th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 35,475 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $6,600,478.50.

On Monday, March 2nd, R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total transaction of $10,941,700.00.

On Friday, January 30th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $7,256,037.60.

CVX traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $186.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,964,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,209,688. The stock has a market cap of $371.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.15 and its 200 day moving average is $161.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,837,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $988,083,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

