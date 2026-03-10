Insider Selling: Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Insider Sells 47,200 Shares of Stock

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $9,068,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,162.96. This trade represents a 84.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
R. Hewitt Pate also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 27th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 35,475 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $6,600,478.50.
- On Monday, March 2nd, R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total transaction of $10,941,700.00.
- On Friday, January 30th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $7,256,037.60.
Chevron Stock Performance
CVX traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $186.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,964,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,209,688. The stock has a market cap of $371.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.15 and its 200 day moving average is $161.09.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.91%.
More Chevron News
Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend: Chevron is paying a $1.78 quarterly dividend (4% increase) and has 39 consecutive years of annual dividend growth — a stabilizing income factor that supports investor demand. Chevron Pays $1.78 Dividend Today Backed by 39 Years of Unbroken Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial win: Chevron secured a five‑year gas supply deal with Horizon Power, underpinning contracted cash flow and regional energy reliability. Chevron Secures Long-Term Gas Supply Deal With Horizon Power
- Positive Sentiment: M&A interest: Reuters reports Chevron has expressed interest in buying ~30% of Brazil’s fuel distributor Ipiranga — a deal could expand downstream exposure in a growth market. Brazil’s Ultrapar taps BTG for possible Ipiranga stake sale, Chevron interest reported
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector research: Multiple industry reports highlight long-term market opportunities (oil shale, infrastructure, connected oilfield tech) that could benefit Chevron over time but are not near-term drivers of today’s move. Oil Shale Industry Report 2026-2035
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/strategy commentary: Analysts and commentaries debate whether Chevron remains a safe defensive energy play versus being extended after the recent run-up — useful context for positioning but mixed in directional impact. Chevron: Avoid Market Top Bargains
- Negative Sentiment: Oil-price whipsaw: Rapid headlines — including a false Energy Department social post and President Trump’s comments predicting a swift end to the Iran conflict — sent oil tumbling intraday, knocking energy names including Chevron lower as commodity-driven earnings expectations shifted. Oil Prices Bounce As Iran Blockade Holds; S&P 500 Slips
- Negative Sentiment: Sentiment/institutional caution: Coverage questioning whether “smart money” is stepping back from Chevron’s bull case signals possible institutional rebalancing or profit‑taking after the rally. That can amplify downward pressure when oil volatility reverses. Why the Smart Money May Be Abandoning the Bull Case for Chevron Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Operational and regulatory risks: Reports of suspending production at the Leviathan gas field (Israel) and public clashes with California policymakers add operational and regulatory uncertainty that can weigh on near-term outlook. Chevron Corporation (CVX) to Suspend Production at Leviathan Gas Field Offshore Israel
- Negative Sentiment: Political friction: Chevron’s public criticism of California policy highlights potential state-level regulatory headwinds that could raise costs or constrain operations in a key refining/markets footprint. Chevron Slams Gavin Newsom’s ‘Disastrous’ Energy Policy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,837,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $988,083,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.
Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.
