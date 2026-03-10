Insider Buying: Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) CEO Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) CEO William Bosway bought 1,500 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,199.20. The trade was a 0.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 5.9%

ROCK stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 586,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,690. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Gibraltar Industries had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.The firm had revenue of $268.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROCK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibraltar Industries

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at $4,182,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar’s Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.