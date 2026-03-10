Infini Capital Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 175,297.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,967 shares during the quarter. KE comprises about 2.4% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Infini Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KE by 145.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 79.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of KE in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

