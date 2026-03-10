Inceptionr LLC Makes New $789,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 991 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.86.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,101.89. The trade was a 58.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on GS, citing a stronger capital markets outlook — a signal to investors that analysts expect continued fee and underwriting strength. Article Title

UBS raised its price target on GS, citing a stronger capital markets outlook — a signal to investors that analysts expect continued fee and underwriting strength. Positive Sentiment: Goldman is pitching a new product to hedge funds letting them take long or short positions on corporate loans, which could grow trading flow and fee opportunities in credit markets. Article Title

Goldman is pitching a new product to hedge funds letting them take long or short positions on corporate loans, which could grow trading flow and fee opportunities in credit markets. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs Alternatives invested in Schellman to expand AI governance and compliance offerings — a strategic move to boost fee-bearing private markets and services revenue tied to AI oversight demand. Article Title

Goldman Sachs Alternatives invested in Schellman to expand AI governance and compliance offerings — a strategic move to boost fee-bearing private markets and services revenue tied to AI oversight demand. Positive Sentiment: Goldman is positioned on IPO pipeline activity (e.g., Nscale funding and pre-IPO work), suggesting potential future underwriting and advisory fees. Article Title

Goldman is positioned on IPO pipeline activity (e.g., Nscale funding and pre-IPO work), suggesting potential future underwriting and advisory fees. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman research and market notes (on momentum trades, ETF flows and oil) are guiding client positioning but are informational rather than immediate revenue drivers. Article Title

Goldman research and market notes (on momentum trades, ETF flows and oil) are guiding client positioning but are informational rather than immediate revenue drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman commentary on oil and commodities highlights volatility and longer-term scenarios for energy prices — relevant for trading desks but not a direct corporate-credit event. Article Title

Goldman commentary on oil and commodities highlights volatility and longer-term scenarios for energy prices — relevant for trading desks but not a direct corporate-credit event. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory transparency filings show Goldman holdings in Ontex; routine disclosure that has limited market impact. Article Title

Regulatory transparency filings show Goldman holdings in Ontex; routine disclosure that has limited market impact. Negative Sentiment: Goldman-led lenders are bracing for losses on debt tied to Arclin after demand cooled — a credit loss scenario that could pressure provisions or mark-to-market results for underwriting/loan exposures. Article Title

Goldman-led lenders are bracing for losses on debt tied to Arclin after demand cooled — a credit loss scenario that could pressure provisions or mark-to-market results for underwriting/loan exposures. Negative Sentiment: Broader market moves — bond sell-offs on inflation fears and rising ETF short activity — raise trading volatility that can both help or hurt GS trading revenues; the immediate read is higher risk to near-term results. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $832.42 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $247.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $917.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $842.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

