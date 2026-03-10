Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $21.9670. Approximately 15,286,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 26,183,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,144,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 216,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,604.31. The trade was a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $4,030,679.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 906,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,705.40. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,219,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,261,000 after buying an additional 103,009 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Berman McAleer LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.