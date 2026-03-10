Head to Head Survey: BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) vs. Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) and Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BellRing Brands and Seneca Foods”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $2.32 billion 0.87 $216.20 million $1.45 11.80 Seneca Foods $1.58 billion 0.61 $41.22 million $13.00 11.02

Analyst Ratings

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Seneca Foods. Seneca Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BellRing Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BellRing Brands and Seneca Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 1 6 12 0 2.58 Seneca Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.08%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Seneca Foods.

Risk and Volatility

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seneca Foods has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and Seneca Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 7.88% -64.79% 25.12% Seneca Foods 5.58% 12.30% 6.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Seneca Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of BellRing Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Seneca Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Seneca Foods on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ. In addition, it packs canned and frozen vegetables under contract packing agreements. Further, the company engages in the sale of cans, ends, and seeds, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. It provides its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; specialty retailers; and food service distributors, restaurant chains, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in approximately 55 countries, as well as federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

