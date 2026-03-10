Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Up 1,496.8% in February

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 244,417 shares, an increase of 1,496.8% from the February 12th total of 15,307 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,576,813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,576,813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GTBIF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 396,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,669. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Green Thumb Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries is a diversified cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer with operations spanning cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The company develops branded cannabis products across multiple formats, including dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, concentrates, edibles and vaporizers. Its product portfolio is marketed under well-known brand names tailored to the adult-use market, and the company works with licensed cultivators and partners to ensure consistent quality and compliance with state regulations.

In addition to its branded product lines, Green Thumb Industries maintains a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that supply its retail outlets as well as independent dispensaries.

