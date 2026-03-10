Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading 13.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) were up 13.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.80 and last traded at GBX 0.77. Approximately 8,820,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 12,721,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68.

Goldstone Resources Stock Up 13.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.59.

About Goldstone Resources

