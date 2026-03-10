Global Dollar (USDG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10.75 Million

Global Dollar (USDG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Global Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Global Dollar has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $34.99 million worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Global Dollar Profile

Global Dollar’s genesis date was October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 1,702,443,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. The official website for Global Dollar is globaldollar.com. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar. Global Dollar’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481.

Global Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 1,702,443,207.58123. The last known price of Global Dollar is 1.00012562 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $39,250,897.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

