Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.48 million. Global Business Travel Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Here are the key takeaways from Global Business Travel Group's conference call:

The company forecasts AI-driven adjusted gross profit margin expansion of 150–200 basis points per annum to the high 60s by 2030 , driven by Egencia AI, increased self‑service and agent productivity from agentic AI.

, driven by Egencia AI, increased self‑service and agent productivity from agentic AI. Strong 2025 results — TTV up 17% , revenue growth accelerated to 12%, Adjusted EBITDA up 11%, $104M free cash flow and a 96% customer retention rate, with Q4 TTV +45% including CWT.

, revenue growth accelerated to 12%, Adjusted EBITDA up 11%, $104M free cash flow and a 96% customer retention rate, with Q4 TTV +45% including CWT. Closed the CWT acquisition and expects $155M of cost synergies (with $55M targeted in 2026 and $45M already actioned), which management says will materially expand margins over time.

(with $55M targeted in 2026 and $45M already actioned), which management says will materially expand margins over time. Near‑term drag from CWT consolidation and integration — reported margins were modestly down, free cash flow fell in Q4 due to restructuring and working capital timing, and Q1 free cash flow is expected to be roughly breakeven.

Healthy capital position and shareholder returns — net leverage ~1.9x after financing CWT, a 50 bps reduction in borrowing rate from refinancing, and share buyback authorization doubled to $600M (≈$103M returned to date).

GBTG traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,483. Global Business Travel Group has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 275.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 169.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,328 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 294,527 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Global Business Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

