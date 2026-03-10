Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Invests $816,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.27 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

