Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) & Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Financial Analysis

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Gadsden Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $454.14 million 8.02 $96.50 million $0.50 38.07 Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of -8.76, indicating that its share price is 976% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 21.25% 3.17% 1.77% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broadstone Net Lease and Gadsden Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 2 9 0 2.82 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.11%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Gadsden Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties. The Corporation is the sole managing member of the OP. The membership units not owned by the Corporation are referred to as OP Units or non-controlling interests. As the Corporation conducts substantially all of its operations through the OP, it is structured as what is referred to as an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust (UPREIT). The Corporation’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BNL.

About Gadsden Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.