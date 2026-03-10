Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 59,541 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 12th total of 297,379 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,652 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,652 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FJTSY traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 604,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,910. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Fujitsu to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu’s offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

