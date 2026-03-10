Freysa (FAI) Trading Up 146.6% This Week

Freysa (FAI) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Freysa token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Freysa has traded 146.6% higher against the US dollar. Freysa has a market cap of $59.13 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Freysa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Freysa alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,631.50 or 0.99692153 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Freysa

Freysa’s total supply is 8,189,700,000 tokens. Freysa’s official website is www.freysa.ai. Freysa’s official Twitter account is @freysa_ai.

Buying and Selling Freysa

According to CryptoCompare, “Freysa (FAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Freysa has a current supply of 8,189,700,000. The last known price of Freysa is 0.00744453 USD and is up 13.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $9,488,095.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.freysa.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freysa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freysa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freysa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freysa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freysa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.