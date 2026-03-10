FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,542 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average is $107.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

