FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,102 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 786,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 347,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,041,000 after purchasing an additional 261,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 289,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 254,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,334,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 246,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $307.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $316.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.58.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

