FourThought Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,407,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,711,000 after purchasing an additional 617,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,705,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,694,000 after purchasing an additional 534,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 583,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,747,000 after buying an additional 350,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,331,000 after purchasing an additional 317,178 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 84.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 641,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,249,000 after acquiring an additional 294,376 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VONG opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $126.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

