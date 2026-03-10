FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 72.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 114.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $316,913,000 after buying an additional 583,275 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 112.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,467,000 after purchasing an additional 710,357 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $282.43 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.28 and a 52 week high of $444.54. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.