First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Update

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 45,710 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the February 12th total of 204,262 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,751 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,751 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 33.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FCA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,160. The company has a market cap of $81.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1285 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.