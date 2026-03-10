Financial Survey: Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) vs. Purplebricks Gp (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) and Purplebricks Gp (OTCMKTS:PRPPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson and Purplebricks Gp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 1 1 0 0 1.50 Purplebricks Gp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.43%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Purplebricks Gp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

87.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Purplebricks Gp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 0.94% 17.64% 2.05% Purplebricks Gp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Purplebricks Gp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $501.00 million 3.00 $4.70 million ($0.29) -37.40 Purplebricks Gp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Purplebricks Gp.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Purplebricks Gp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Purplebricks Gp

Bricks Newco Limited engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services. The company offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Bricks Newco Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

