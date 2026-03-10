Fieldview Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 133,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,261 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,256,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $168,321,000 after buying an additional 117,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.37.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

