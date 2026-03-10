FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $294.00 to $424.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FDX. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $359.52. 1,521,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,606. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $392.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

