Erste Group Bank Lowers Earnings Estimates for BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) – Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.66. The consensus estimate for BNP Paribas’ current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.

Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.

