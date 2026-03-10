Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,367 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the February 12th total of 23,678 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,069 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 64,069 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA EVLN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. 135,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,980. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $50.28.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.2424 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.
About Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF
The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.
