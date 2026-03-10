Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,367 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the February 12th total of 23,678 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,069 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 64,069 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA EVLN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. 135,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,980. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.2424 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF

About Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,174,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 189,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,435,000.

The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

