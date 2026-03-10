EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,350 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of EastGroup Properties worth $36,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 43.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,985,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,076,000 after buying an additional 602,253 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 15.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 38.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 34.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EGP opened at $190.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.67 and a 12 month high of $197.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company’s portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

